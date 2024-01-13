Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Declines By 60.0%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 142.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UFO opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Procure Space ETF Cuts Dividend

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

