Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Drops By 62.2%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.02 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

Featured Stories

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

