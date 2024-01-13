Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Drops By 62.2%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NovAccess Global Stock Performance
OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.02 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
NovAccess Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovAccess Global
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.