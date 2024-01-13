Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $71.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.68.

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $1,700,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 11.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,647.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

