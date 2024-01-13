Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) & National Automation Services (OTCMKTS:NESV) Critical Comparison

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) and National Automation Services (OTCMKTS:NESV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Senseonics and National Automation Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 1 0 1 0 2.00 National Automation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Senseonics presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 139.42%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $16.39 million 16.83 $142.12 million ($0.09) -5.80 National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Senseonics and National Automation Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Senseonics has higher revenue and earnings than National Automation Services.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and National Automation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -158.75% -111.66% -28.88% National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Automation Services has a beta of -1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of National Automation Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Senseonics



Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About National Automation Services



National Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company that is engaged in building a portfolio of complementary services through acquisitions. It primarily focuses on drilling services, operation services, and maintenance services of the well-site activities. The company was founded on January 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

