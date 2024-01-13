Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.38. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 46,425 shares traded.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Further Reading
