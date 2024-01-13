Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.38. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 46,425 shares traded.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 145,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

