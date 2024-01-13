Scotiabank Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.