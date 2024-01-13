Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAR. B. Riley lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

