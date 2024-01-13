Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.69.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$63.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

