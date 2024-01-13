Royal Bank of Canada Raises OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $17.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $19.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $503,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $39,000. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $243,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 445,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

