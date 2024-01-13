Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $110.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNX. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $620,633.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,849,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,402 shares of company stock worth $8,073,734 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 33.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

