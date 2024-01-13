Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 87.98% and a negative net margin of 67.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,692,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,642.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 53,078 shares of company stock worth $80,790 over the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 722,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

