Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 19,847 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,304.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,878.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.