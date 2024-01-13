Reviewing FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

FingerMotion has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FingerMotion and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.

FingerMotion currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.34%. Given FingerMotion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FingerMotion is more favorable than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -13.05% -44.65% -32.05% Global Arena -258.83% N/A -267.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FingerMotion and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $34.05 million 4.75 -$7.54 million ($0.12) -25.67 Global Arena $700,000.00 0.69 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Global Arena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FingerMotion.

Summary

FingerMotion beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. In addition, the company offers value added product and services. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

