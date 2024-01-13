Reviewing Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) & Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Taoping has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Secure has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Clear Secure 0.49% 3.69% 1.66%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $24.23 million 0.10 -$7.08 million N/A N/A Clear Secure $437.43 million 7.46 -$65.57 million $0.02 1,082.00

This table compares Taoping and Clear Secure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taoping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Secure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Clear Secure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taoping and Clear Secure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Secure 1 3 3 0 2.29

Clear Secure has a consensus target price of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 39.40%. Given Clear Secure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Taoping.

Summary

Clear Secure beats Taoping on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, such as information technology infrastructure, internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal, IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network, and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; and Taoping App that enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

