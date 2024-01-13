Reviewing Altex Industries (ALTX) and Its Competitors

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Altex Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -19.00 Altex Industries Competitors $13.09 billion $1.73 billion 20.84

Altex Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

50.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ peers have a beta of -13.38, meaning that their average share price is 1,438% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altex Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1913 10679 15502 529 2.51

Altex Industries presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 29,373.68%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 24.97%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -6.09% 14.44% 9.14%

Summary

Altex Industries peers beat Altex Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

