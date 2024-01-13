ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $173.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

