Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

RPHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.68 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

