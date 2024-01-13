Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $53.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPDGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,041,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,337,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 21.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after purchasing an additional 478,254 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rapid7 by 757.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,894,000 after buying an additional 1,406,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

