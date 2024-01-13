Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,053 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

