Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $14.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pulmonx

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $39,385.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,847 shares of company stock valued at $309,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Price Performance

LUNG stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.