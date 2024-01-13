Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $25.52. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 49,945 shares.

Specifically, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,356,000 after acquiring an additional 607,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 80,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,438,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after buying an additional 210,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,818,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 843,359 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

