Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $130.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

