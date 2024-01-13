Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $2,500,155.76 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,500,155.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progyny Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.99 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

