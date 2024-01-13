Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.95. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 11,435 shares traded.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.20.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 283.06% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procaps Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

