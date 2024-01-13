Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.95. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 11,435 shares traded.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.20.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 283.06% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Procaps Group
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
