PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.