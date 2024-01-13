PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.25.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $5,782,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $52,001,636.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $5,782,633.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,001,636.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,301 shares of company stock worth $18,980,565 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 58.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.