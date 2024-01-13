PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

