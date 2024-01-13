Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

PATK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

