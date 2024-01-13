Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Parsons stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Parsons has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

