Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 7,821 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $3,528,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 146,251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $525,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE BOE opened at $10.01 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

