Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

