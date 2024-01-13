Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in nVent Electric by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

