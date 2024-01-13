Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.17 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $953.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $963.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $944.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

