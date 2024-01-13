Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of General American Investors worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth $84,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth $88,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,039.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE GAM opened at $42.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th.

About General American Investors

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.