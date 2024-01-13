Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

