Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,610,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $114.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.56%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

