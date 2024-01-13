Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. State Street Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $917.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $933.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $809.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $935.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

