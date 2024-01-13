Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $325.24 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $134.54 and a one year high of $330.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

