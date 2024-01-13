Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $53.00 at National Bankshares

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

