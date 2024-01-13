Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

