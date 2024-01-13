Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 61 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $383.30 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.90 and a 52 week high of $457.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.99 and a 200 day moving average of $377.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

