Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,417 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $110.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $93.42.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

