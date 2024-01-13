Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,891 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DKS opened at $140.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

