Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

