Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 239 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $258.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 250.96 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,435 shares of company stock worth $319,350. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

