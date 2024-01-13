Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,393 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 106.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after acquiring an additional 946,369 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

