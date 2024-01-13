Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,409 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

