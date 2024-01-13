Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after buying an additional 207,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toro by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Toro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

