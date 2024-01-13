Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,385 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $56,040,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $18.28 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

