Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYY opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

